The UK’s most expensive celeb homes revealed

The Beckham's London property tops the list of the most pricey celebrity abodes

The most expensive celebrity homes in the UK have been revealed by money.co.uk.

The comparison site found that the Beckham’s London home is top of the posh celebrity property list, coming in at an eye-watering £31.5m.

Located on Millionaire’s Row in Holland Park the family have many well-known neighbours including Simon Cowell and Elton John. This isn’t the only home the Beckhams own, and it is said that the couple has a property portfolio of £73,000,000. Including a farmhouse in the Cotswolds and a penthouse in Miami.

Wayne Rooney’s £20,000,000 estate located in Cheshire takes second place, according to money.co.uk.

The estate, which Rooney shares with his wife, Coleen and their children, has 16 bedrooms and goes by the name High Lake Manor. The footballer has a large property portfolio with homes in Barbados and Florida as well as others in the UK.

A neighbour of David and Victoria, Robbie Williams’ home comes in third on the list of the UK’s most expensive celebrity homes. The property which is on Millionaire’s Row is worth an estimated £17,500,000. The mansion was previously home to Michael Winner and boasts 46-rooms including a cinema room and swimming pool.

The 10 most expensive celebrity homes

The top 10 most expensive celebrity homes in the UK are as follows:

1. The Beckhams, London – £31,500,000

2. Wayne Rooney, Cheshire – £20,000,000

3. Robbie Williams, London – £17,500,000

4. Harry Kane, London – £17,000,000

5. Paul McCartney, London – £16,500,000

6. Harry Styles, Hampstead Heath – £15,000,000

7. Dawn Ward & Ashley Ward, Cheshire – £14,500,000

8. Simon Cowell, London – £10,000,000

8. Frank Lampard, London – £10,000,000

10. Jamie Oliver, London – £8,900,000

Find posh properties near you

Money.co.uk has also launched a tool to help you find the most lustworthy property listing in your area.

To use the tool, you just enter your postcode or area into the tool to find the most expensive properties for sale.

It will also works out the deposit needed, as well as the average monthly mortgage repayment on the lustworthy listings.