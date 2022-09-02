You are here: Home -

The UK’s most expensive celeb homes revealed

02/09/2022
The Beckham's London property tops the list of the most pricey celebrity abodes
The most expensive celebrity homes in the UK have been revealed by money.co.uk.

The comparison site found that the Beckham’s London home is top of the posh celebrity property list, coming in at an eye-watering £31.5m.

Located on Millionaire’s Row in Holland Park the family have many well-known neighbours including Simon Cowell and Elton John. This isn’t the only home the Beckhams own, and it is said that the couple has a property portfolio of £73,000,000. Including a farmhouse in the Cotswolds and a penthouse in Miami.

Wayne Rooney’s £20,000,000 estate located in Cheshire takes second place, according to money.co.uk.

The estate, which Rooney shares with his wife, Coleen and their children, has 16 bedrooms and goes by the name High Lake Manor. The footballer has a large property portfolio with homes in Barbados and Florida as well as others in the UK.

A neighbour of David and Victoria, Robbie Williams’ home comes in third on the list of the UK’s most expensive celebrity homes. The property which is on Millionaire’s Row is worth an estimated £17,500,000. The mansion was previously home to Michael Winner and boasts 46-rooms including a cinema room and swimming pool.

The 10 most expensive celebrity homes

The top 10 most expensive celebrity homes in the UK are as follows:

1. The Beckhams, London – £31,500,000

2. Wayne Rooney, Cheshire – £20,000,000

3. Robbie Williams, London – £17,500,000

4. Harry Kane, London – £17,000,000

5. Paul McCartney, London – £16,500,000

6. Harry Styles, Hampstead Heath – £15,000,000

7. Dawn Ward & Ashley Ward, Cheshire – £14,500,000

8. Simon Cowell, London – £10,000,000

8. Frank Lampard, London – £10,000,000

10. Jamie Oliver, London – £8,900,000

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.