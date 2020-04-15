Three-quarters of homemovers keen to continue purchase as soon as possible

Some buyers are concerned about potentially falling house prices, but the majority want to get on and move

Home movers across the UK are keen to press ahead with their plans at the earliest opportunity, according to reallymoving.

The comparison site for home movers found that 75% of those at the early stages of a home move said they still want to move as soon as possible, with a further 18% still hoping to move later this year.

Only 7% have scrapped their plans because they were no longer willing or able to move home.

Already invested

Those who were already in the process of buying and selling a property when the lockdown started could have the most to lose, as they have already invested money in the transaction.

Most (62%) said they plan to use the lockdown period to get as far ahead as possible so they’re ready to hit the ground running when the current restrictions are lifted.

A third (29%) have decided to put their transaction on pause temporarily, while 6% are no longer willing or able to proceed and 3% have already seen their chain collapse.

The main concern of those who have pulled out of a purchase is nervousness over house price falls (26%).

Other worries include someone else in the chain pulling out (17%), concern over job security/lost job (16%) and lost confidence in the economy (16%).

Prepping property for sale

Reallymoving also found that many buyers and sellers are taking advantage of the lockdown period to prepare their property for sale.

Others are spending time researching potential areas to move to, as well as talking to agents about property that may be about to hit the market.