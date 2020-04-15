You are here: Home -

Three-quarters of homemovers keen to continue purchase as soon as possible

0
Written by:
15/04/2020
Some buyers are concerned about potentially falling house prices, but the majority want to get on and move
Three-quarters of homemovers keen to continue purchase as soon as possible

Home movers across the UK are keen to press ahead with their plans at the earliest opportunity, according to reallymoving.

The comparison site for home movers found that 75% of those at the early stages of a home move said they still want to move as soon as possible, with a further 18% still hoping to move later this year.

Only 7% have scrapped their plans because they were no longer willing or able to move home.

Already invested

Those who were already in the process of buying and selling a property when the lockdown started could have the most to lose, as they have already invested money in the transaction.

Most (62%) said they plan to use the lockdown period to get as far ahead as possible so they’re ready to hit the ground running when the current restrictions are lifted.

A third (29%) have decided to put their transaction on pause temporarily, while 6% are no longer willing or able to proceed and 3% have already seen their chain collapse.

The main concern of those who have pulled out of a purchase is nervousness over house price falls (26%).

Other worries include someone else in the chain pulling out (17%), concern over job security/lost job (16%) and lost confidence in the economy (16%).

Prepping property for sale

Reallymoving also found that many buyers and sellers are taking advantage of the lockdown period to prepare their property for sale.

Others are spending time researching potential areas to move to, as well as talking to agents about property that may be about to hit the market.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Huge fall in number of available mortgages for landlords

Buy-to-let mortgage product choice is rapidly shrinking due to Covid-19

Close