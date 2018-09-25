Five top tips if you’re trying to sell your home

From cleaning your carpets to painting your kitchen cupboards, here's how to make a good impression on potential buyers

It’s not the easiest of times to sell your home so if you’re in the market to move, here are some top tips from local property experts at online estate agency Purplebricks.

Make sure you have speedy broadband

‘‘One of the most regular enquiries I get asked by potential purchasers is related to the speed of the broadband service in the area,” says Mark Townsend.

“With so many people working from home in this day and age, it is imperative to have access to a high-speed connection. Clients who have fitted satellite broadband in areas with poor/slow connection certainly find this helps widen the property’s appeal.’’

Tidy your hallway

“I believe in first impressions – namely the front door and hallway,” says Jules Harrison.

“Make sure the front door is clean and doesn’t stick and get rid of any clutter like shoes, coats, bags and boots.”

“Kerb appeal is vital,” according to Ira Johnstone. “Painting and tidying exteriors can transform a property and a great exterior photo will really help click throughs on your ad.”

Clean your carpets

“A good carpet cleaner can be rented cheaply even from a local supermarket and can breathe a new lease of life into even the most neglected floor coverings,” says Chris Dunne.

“It leaves a more positive impression on buyers and it’s one less thing for a buyer to worry about when thinking of making an offer. Far better than spending twenty minutes explaining to buyers where all the stains have come from!”

Get your garden in good shape

Andrea Clarke says: ‘‘I always find gardens really sell houses and people are often impressed when they are well-kept or landscaped. I always click on pictures that have really attractive green spaces!’’

Make small improvements to your kitchen

“For dated kitchens, simply removing cupboard doors and having them painted can transform a space for a small cost, as usually the carcass of the kitchen is still functional,’’ says Simon Tomlinson.