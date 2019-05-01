Top five most common household repairs revealed

With unexpected household repairs wiping out savings or forcing homeowners to borrow to cover the costs, it's worth checking any potential property carefully

The average household repair comes in at £5,000, so it’s crucial homeowners are prepared for worst case scenarios, said MoneyGuru.

But, in fact, the price comparison site discovered that, for a quarter of Brits, it could take up to eight years to save for unexpected household repairs.

Below are the most common repairs, and their typical cost, according to a survey of homeowners:

1. Windows – The initial repair bill for a house with 10 windows starts at around £5,450 (cited by 20% of respondents)

2. Kitchen – For those who need to repair the kitchen when they first move in, it is likely to cost around £8,000 for replacement (19%)

3. Bathroom – The cost for a totally new bathroom is around £4,500 – including furniture and installation. (17%)

4. Boiler – Those who face replacing the boiler in their new home, are looking at a bill that can vary between £500 and £2,500. (12%)

5. Roof – While the price of a new roof depends on the material, the average cost to fit a new roof is close to £4,900. (9%).

Average cost of repairs

Money Guru found that 24% of UK homeowners spent at least £5,000 on the first repair in their new home.

A further 31% said they spent between £1,000 and £5,000 fixing their home. Only 17% said their first repair expense was under £100.

But only one in four UK homeowners said they are able to regularly save £50 each month to cover any emergencies.

Other popular ways to cover the cost include using up savings – which two thirds are forced to do, adding to their mortgage, taking a loan or credit card, cutting back on essentials or borrowing from family and friends.