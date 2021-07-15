Top tips for buying an overseas home

The end of Covid restrictions could prompt an increase in buyers seeking out a holiday home in the sun, but do your homework before committing

The lifting of the lockdown restrictions on Monday July 19 could boost demand from those looking to buy a holiday home in Europe and America, said Simon Conn.

But the overseas property expert has cautioned aspiring homebuyers to tread carefully before signing on the dotted line.

“For the last 16 months, travelling abroad on a house hunt has been challenging,” Simon explained. “And while some have dived in and bought a property without even visiting it, most of my clients have waited patiently for the easing of travel restrictions to pursue their dream and buy that house in the sun.”

“Buying a property abroad is a major decision for most people. It is vital that a purchaser does a proper investigation. You must be governed by your head, not your heart.”

Conn has published his top tips to help those who want to buy a place in the sun avoid the pitfalls: