You are here: Home -

Top tips for buying an overseas home

0
Written by:
15/07/2021
The end of Covid restrictions could prompt an increase in buyers seeking out a holiday home in the sun, but do your homework before committing
Top tips for buying an overseas home

The lifting of the lockdown restrictions on Monday July 19 could boost demand from those looking to buy a holiday home in Europe and America, said Simon Conn.

But the overseas property expert has cautioned aspiring homebuyers to tread carefully before signing on the dotted line.

“For the last 16 months, travelling abroad on a house hunt has been challenging,” Simon explained. “And while some have dived in and bought a property without even visiting it, most of my clients have waited patiently for the easing of travel restrictions to pursue their dream and buy that house in the sun.”

“Buying a property abroad is a major decision for most people. It is vital that a purchaser does a proper investigation. You must be governed by your head, not your heart.”

Conn has published his top tips to help those who want to buy a place in the sun avoid the pitfalls:

  1. Never sign up for a property that you have not visited. A home that looks great in the sales brochure could be sited next to a motorway, airfield or even a rubbish dump.
  2. Visit during the day and night to get a proper feel for the area, and talk to people who already live in the area to get a better understanding of what it is really like.
  3. Ensure the property has been built legally. Authorities have been known to demolish homes built too near a shoreline or on unregistered rural land.
  4. Instruct an independent surveyor, ideally one who is not locally based, to check the valuation and comparable properties in the area.
  5. Does that new extension or new swimming pool have proper planning permission or building licences? If not, this could affect your mortgage application and also affect your ability to sell in the future.
  6. Instruct an independent lawyer, ideally not the one recommended by the agent or seller, to help you through the purchase process and look after your interests.
  7. For new properties, the surveyor should check foundation depths, quality of building materials used, and suitability of the location.
  8. For people considering relocating and working from their new home, check the tax situation. You don’t want to end up paying two sets of taxes.
  9. Always check with your independent lawyer before committing to the purchase and they will advise the correct wording to insert relevant to the country where you are purchasing.
  10. Check the contract with an independent lawyer, who can verify that the translation is a true version of the original. Otherwise, you could unwittingly be agreeing to extra conditions or charges not covered under the original contract.
Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
mortgage arrears sign
Lenders expect more borrowers to fall into arrears over summer

Demand for mortgages is still high but lenders predict an increase in defaults from existing borrowers in the next three...

Close
+ +