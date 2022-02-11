You are here: Home -

Top tips to retain heat in your home

11/02/2022
Temperatures are set to drop, but small modifications can make your house warmer
The UK looks set for a period of freezing weather, with the Met Office forecasting that temperatures could plummet to bitterly cold levels this February.

Retirement property firm McCarthy Stone has published its tips on keeping homes warm during the colder months and accessing support towards the strain of costly heating bills.

Choosing the right property

Firstly, when looking to rent or buy, opting for a top floor flat could be a good choice as top floor flats retain more heat as heat rises, said McCarthy Stone.

Despite the popularity of period properties, they are often draughty and poor at retaining heat. For those wanting to keep down costly expenses, it may be wise to opt for a new-build property which are generally easier to heat. Another benefit of new developments is that utility costs can sometimes be kept down by pooling contracts for each development into a single contract.

Before moving, ask important questions to ensure that your new home is well insulated. Features such as insulated wall cavities, hot water cylinders and pipes, as well as loft insulation will not only keep you warm but will also help to keep your energy costs down.

How to keep the heat in

If you want to stop draughts from creeping in, there are simple adjustments you can make to the home. Fitting draught proofing to seal any gaps around windows and doors can help to keep the heat in.

Similarly, if you can’t heat all rooms, either opt for an electric heater or fireplace, or only turn the radiators on in the rooms you use the most, such as the living room in the daytime and the bedroom in the evenings.

Shut doors and close curtains at dusk to keep the heat generated inside your rooms. You also want to make sure that your radiators are not obstructed by curtains or furniture to allow the heat to circulate properly.

Save on your energy bills

February’s cold weather comes in the same period as Ofgem’s energy price cap review, in which the regulator alerted customers that they can expect their energy bills to increase by 54% by April. Unlike previous advice to switch providers, the Citizen’s Advice Guide warns that it may be worth staying on your default tariff right now, because there aren’t as many cheap deals available.

For those born on or before 26 September 1955 you could get between £100 and £300 from the government to help you pay your heating bills. This is known as a ‘Winter Fuel Payment’, and those who receive state pensions or benefits are automatically eligible.

February’s temperatures are set to trigger the Cold Weather Payment, which means that people claiming certain benefits will be eligible to receive £25 for each 7-day period of very cold weather between 1st November and 31st March. Check if you can get a payment in your area.

