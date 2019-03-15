You are here: Home -

TSB increases mortgage income multiples and launches fixed rates

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
15/03/2019
The new criteria mean that borrowers earning over £40,000 can potentially borrow more
TSB increases mortgage income multiples and launches fixed rates

TSB has increased its loan-to-income cap as well as maximum loan size on selected products and introduced a range of fixed rate products.

TSB has increased its maximum loan-to-income multiple cap from 4.5 to 4.75 for applicants earning over £40,000 a year.

Its maximum loan size has been increased from £250,00 to £500,000 on selected products for residential borrowers.

The bank has introduced two, three and five-year fixed rates at 90-95% loan to value (LTV), with a £995 fee in the house purchase range, and increased by 0.05% its five-year fixed rates at 75-85% LTV, for purchases and remortgages.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “TSB is committed to helping people to borrow well and increasing our loan-to-income cap and maximum loan size on selected products is about being able to give customers more flexibility on their borrowing needs whilst still meeting our affordability criteria.

“We have also been able to widen our product range with a number of new mortgage products across TSB’s house purchase range for those borrowers looking to fix their monthly payments for a varied period of time.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
How long does it take millennials to save a deposit?

The average length of time is over eight years, but the regional split is huge, with Londoners facing the biggest...

Close