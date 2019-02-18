You are here: Home -

Wage growth outstrips property price rises, as housing market slows

0
Written by:
18/02/2019
It's good news for first-time buyers, but sellers may feel less enthused by the subdued housing market, particularly in the south of England
Wage growth outstrips property price rises, as housing market slows

Housing affordability has improved at the fastest rate for eight years, according to Rightmove.

The firm found that the average annual rate of asking price growth at 0.2% (+£714) is outstripped by annual wage growth of 3.4%.

The property portal said that the national average asking price of newly-marketed property rose by 0.7% (+£1,981) in February.

But it’s sellers in the North who are feeling most confident, boasting six of the seven regions that experienced annual price growth in excess of 2%, with Yorkshire & the Humber the highest riser at 3.6%.

Prospective buyers in three of the four southern regions are seeing cheaper asking prices cheaper than a year ago, indicating that buyers have the upper hand over sellers. In London asking prices are down 2.1%.

Sales down

There are some signs of buyer hesitancy with the number of sales agreed in January down 4% on the previous year.

Miles Shipside, Rightmove director, said: “Longer daylight hours and green shoots appearing in gardens herald the start of the traditionally more buoyant spring market.

“Sellers’ subdued pricing is now being outstripped by higher average wage growth, meaning that buyer affordability is on the rise at the fastest rate in nearly eight years.”

Nick Leeming, chairman at Jackson-Stops, added: “As our uncertain market becomes the ‘new normal’ both buyers and sellers are coming to the conclusion that now is as good a time as any to make a move while interest rates remain relatively low.

“There is a limited supply of stock coming to the market currently, so if a property ticks all of the boxes in terms of price, location, access to key amenities and good transport links, we would advise them to really consider purchasing the home.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Retirement Interest-Only mortgages launched by Nottingham Building Society

Older borrowers have an increasing range of borrowing options to support them in later life

Close