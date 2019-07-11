What can you rent for £1K a month?

From studio flats in London to four-bedroom houses in Newcastle, how far will your rental budget take you?

With the current average UK rent at £934 per month, according to HomeLet, letting platform Bunk has looked at what sort of home you can get for between £900-£1,000 and how it differs across the UK.

Unsurprisingly, you won’t get much for your money in the capital, but you can just about get your own space, with a studio flat in Brixton, South Kensington or Walthamstow at £900 a month.

You can stretch to a separate bedroom in Oxford and Cambridge with a one-bedroom terraced house at £1,000 and £950 respectively.

It’s also £950 for one-bed apartments in trendy city centre locations in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

More space required?

In Liverpool’s waterfront Mann Island developments (pictured) you can bag a two-bedroom apartment, and similarly large apartments can be found at under £1K in Nottingham, Sheffield, Leicester and Cardiff.

Upgrade to double-storey living in Southampton with a two-bed duplex apartment, or really stretch your £1k budget in Edinburgh and Newcastle with a four-bed terraced house.

Co-founder of Bunk, Tom Woolard, said: “The UK rental market is home to a wide and wonderful variety of properties to suit all styles and it’s interesting to see just how the stock available differs when you take the same monthly budget and apply it to the various regional cities across the nation.

“Of course, you get a lot more property for your money when you look to the more affordable areas but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something with a bit of personality even in the likes of London, Oxford and Cambridge.

“All too often, the speed at which property can let means that many tenants will settle for the first thing they find and are able to put a deposit on, but it can make a real difference to your life satisfaction in the rental market if you are able to find a property that you love to live in, rather than one you just choose to live in.”