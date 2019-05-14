Which team has won the property premier league?

Champions Manchester City sink to the bottom of the property price premier league, but which team is on top?

City may have won the Premier League, but when it comes to football selling prices around the stadium, they are bottom of the table, said GetAgent.co.uk.

The estate agent comparison site said that prices in the M11 postcode have dropped by -26% from £141,739 to £105,00 since the season began last year.

City is joined in relegation by Huddersfield, with property in the HD1 postcode selling for -17% less now than when the season began. Southampton claims the last relegation spot with property in the SO14 postcode selling for -9% less than the start of the season.

Top of the league

This year’s premier league property champion is Bournemouth, with prices in the BH7 postcode up 18% over the course of the season.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton claim the second and third spots with property prices up 9%, with Newcastle’s NE1 also seeing the same uplift to claim the last top four spot.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “While the actual Premier League remains fairly predictable when it comes to the top teams, the current property landscape is anything but. Political uncertainty continues to play its part and while some pockets are still performing very well, others continue to struggle.

“These drastic differences in price growth on a granular level demonstrate just how diverse the national market is and while regional cities like Manchester as a whole are performing very well, there are even areas within these more in demand locations that are seeing a lull.”