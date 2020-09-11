Which team is top of the house price Premier League?

London teams may be home to the most expensive properties, but not the highest rates of house price growth in the last year

With the Premier League returning this weekend, one estate agent has looked at which teams would take the top spot when it comes to house price growth.

It’s no surprise that the four London teams score highly in terms of actual property prices, with Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and Fulham’s Craven Cottage both average house prices of £875,361, according to GetAgent.co.uk.

But neither are top of the league when it comes to house price growth since the start of last season.

Who’s on top form?

Where house price growth is concerned, Wolves are on the best run of form of all teams in the Prem, said the online estate agent.

House prices in the WV1 postcode, home to Molineux, have increased by 22% in the last year; the biggest increase in the league.

Man United (+21%), Liverpool and Everton (20%) have also secured Champions League house price growth since last season, while newly-promoted Leeds (+12%) and West Brom (11%) reach the Europa League group stages and qualifiers.

Unfortunately, not all newly promoted teams have faired as well. Burnley bounces straight back to the Championship with house prices in Turf Moor’s BB10 postcode falling by -13% in the last year.

Brighton (-7%) and Arsenal (-4%) join Burnley in the relegation zone, while Newcastle (-3%), Manchester City (-2%) and Southampton (-1%) have also seen house prices decline since last season.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “While London is home to the biggest hitters for overall value, they’ve certainly trailed behind the more affordable locations for price growth since last season.

“It’s also a pretty lousy time to be a Burnley fan. Despite promotion, the club is home to one of the lowest average house prices and the largest decline over the last year.”