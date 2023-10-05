You are here: Home - Remortgage -

The best residential mortgage deals this week

0
Written by: Rebecca Goodman
05/10/2023
In some good news for borrowers, fixed rate mortgages have continued to fall this week following the Bank of England’s decision to pause its hiking cycle.
The best residential mortgage deals this week

The average rate of a five-year fixed rate mortgage is now below the 6% mark, yet prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago.

For those looking to remortgage, it’s now possible to get a five-year fixed rate mortgage for below 5%, with a deal at 4.90% from Virgin Money. For movers, Virgin Money offers a five-year fix at 4.82%.

While fixed rates are coming down, the average Standard Variable Rate (SVR) has risen to 8.18%, up from 8.09% on 1 September 2023. According to data firm Moneyfacts, the SVR is at its highest since 2007.

There are also big differences in the SVR amounts charged by providers, with some of the big high street lenders charging up to 9.49% in interest on their default mortgages.

Here we look at the best rates of the week, with data supplied by Moneyfacts.

The best remortgage rates

Taking top spot this week is Barclays with its two-year remortgage at 5.28%. It is a mortgage with a loan-to-value (LTV) rate of up to 60% and has a fee of £999.

There are also incentives including a free valuation, free legal fees, and £300 cashback.

The next best include:

  1. MPowered Mortgages: A three-year fixed rate mortgage charging 5.40% available on up to 75% LTV. It has a fee of £1,999, a free valuation, and £1,000 cashback.
  2. First Direct: It has reduced its fixed rates this week, including the three-year mortgage at 75% LTV charging 5.49%. It has a fee of £490 and offers a free valuation for all borrowers and free legal fees for those remortgaging.
  3. Virgin Money: A five-year fixed rate mortgage at 5.90% with a 60% LTV. It has a fee of £995 but offers a free valuation and free legal fees.

The best mortgage rates for homemovers

For homemovers the best deal this week is from NatWest with its two-year fixed rate mortgage. It charges 5.34% with an LTV of 60%. There is a fee of £1,495 but it includes a free valuation.

Next in line are:

  1. Mpowered Mortgages: Similar to the above deal, this three-year fixed rate mortgage costs 5.39% and has an LTV of up to 75%. It has a fee of £1,999 but offers a free valuation and £500 cashback.
  2. Barclays: Charges 5.36% for its two-year fixed rate mortgage which can finance up to 60% LTV. It has a fee of £899.
  3. Virgin Money: With its five-year fixed rate deal, movers would pay 4.82% to finance up to 75% LTV. It has a fee of £1,295 and includes a free valuation.

The best first-time buyer mortgages

The best rate for first-time buyers this week is from Virgin Money. Its two-year fixed rate mortgage charges 5.75% and is available with a 10% deposit.

It costs £1,295 in fees but there is a free valuation thrown in.

The next best are the following:

  1. Skipton BS: A mortgage charging 5.24% which is fixed for five years. It requires a 10% deposit and has fees of £2,995.
  2. Skipton BS: There is also a two-year deal available from Skipton BS, which costs 6.19% for an initial two-year fix and then 5.59% for a five-year term. It comes with a fee of £1,495 for the two-year fix and £1,295 for the longer deal. Both include a free valuation.
  3. Yorkshire BS: A two-year deal charging 6.19% which can finance up to 95% of a first home at 6.19%. It also costs £1,495 and comes with a free valuation.
Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/