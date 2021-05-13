10 quick fixes to make your home more sellable

Make your home shine with these easy wins to show it off in the best light

Google searches for “houses to sale” have shot up by over 200% in the last month, as a result of lockdown ending, said estate agent Douglas & Gordon.

This suggests people are feeling more comfortable about putting their property on the market and exploring other options.

But first impressions are vital. The initial impression it makes on a potential buyer or tenant can make all the difference between a speedy transaction, or a property that lingers on the market for months.

Tyrena Dangerfield, head of refurbishment and interiors at Douglas & Gordon has put together simple yet effective ways to stage your home and show it off in its best light.

Top tips to spruce up your home

Front door, garden and hallway: Your front door is the first thing that potential buyers will see. Be sure that your front door is freshly painted, with welcoming flowers alongside the door. Most importantly, make sure that everything surrounding the front of your property is clean, clear from leaves and tidy.

Kitchen: The kitchen is the hardest working room in the house and needs to be organised, tidy and clean. Dirty dishes don’t leave a good impression.

General cleaning: Clean the windows, wash the floors, open the windows and get some fresh air moving through the house.

Decorate: Gloss paint has made a comeback as it bounces light around and makes small spaces really uplifted. Take stock of your furniture and decorations and give them a fresh lease on life if you need to.

Change wardrobe and doorknobs: Low-cost, high impact changes. Clear out, donate clothes you do not wear anymore and keep your wardrobe neat and tidy as buyers will have a look inside.

Carpets: One of the most important tips. If your carpets are marked, then have them cleaned or change them.

Tidy, tidy, tidy: Make your bed, pull back the curtains, put your clothes away! Don’t leave too much lying around the house as it highlights a lack of storage.

Green fingers and gardens: Pot plants zing up a room as they add life, colour, CO2, and are reasonably priced. Tidy up your garden, weed, get rid of old broken chairs, BBQs and plant up some pots.

Minimise personal possessions: Too many photos or belongings can be overwhelming and distracting.

Mantlescaping: Simple, yet so effective! Make the mantlepiece really appealing and decorate it beautifully.