Accord cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.64 percentage points

The rate drops are biggest on mortgages for those with the smallest deposits

Accord Mortgages, the broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society, has made significant cuts to mortgage rates across its range.

The lender is reducing rates by up to 0.64 percentage points on products at 95% LTV, including new builds, and by up to 0.60 percentage points on 90% mortgages, to support borrowers with the smallest deposits.

For those with more equity, rates are up to 0.45 percentage points lower at 60% LTV.

Highlights of the new range include:

A fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 95% LTV at 5.06%, (was 5.70%), available for those taking advantage of the deposit unlock scheme to purchase a new build house, with £250 cashback and free standard valuation

A two year fix to 90% LTV, available for home purchasers, will be 5.04%, down from 5.47%, with free standard valuation, a product fee of £995 and £500 cashback

A fee-free two-year fix to 90% LTV at 5.61% (was 6.21%) for those remortgaging, which comes with free standard valuation and £500 cashback

A 60% LTV three-year fix is being reduced to 4.73% (was 5.18%), with a £995 completion fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation, available for home buyers.

Mortgage product manager Gemma Hyland said: “Due to changes in market conditions driving falling swap rates, we’re reacting quickly and taking the opportunity to review our product range, to offer brokers and their clients better value.

“We’re especially pleased to make these changes to higher LTV products, recognising that these borrowers may need our support more than others, particularly in the current climate.”