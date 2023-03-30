You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Accord cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.64 percentage points

0
Written by:
30/03/2023
The rate drops are biggest on mortgages for those with the smallest deposits
Accord cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.64 percentage points

Accord Mortgages, the broker-only arm of Yorkshire Building Society, has made significant cuts to mortgage rates across its range.

The lender is reducing rates by up to 0.64 percentage points on products at 95% LTV, including new builds, and by up to 0.60 percentage points on 90% mortgages, to support borrowers with the smallest deposits.

For those with more equity, rates are up to 0.45 percentage points lower at 60% LTV.

Highlights of the new range include:

  • A fee-free five-year fixed rate up to 95% LTV at 5.06%, (was 5.70%), available for those taking advantage of the deposit unlock scheme to purchase a new build house, with £250 cashback and free standard valuation
  • A two year fix to 90% LTV, available for home purchasers, will be 5.04%, down from 5.47%, with free standard valuation, a product fee of £995 and £500 cashback
  • A fee-free two-year fix to 90% LTV at 5.61% (was 6.21%) for those remortgaging, which comes with free standard valuation and £500 cashback
  • A 60% LTV three-year fix is being reduced to 4.73% (was 5.18%), with a £995 completion fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation, available for home buyers.

Mortgage product manager Gemma Hyland said: “Due to changes in market conditions driving falling swap rates, we’re reacting quickly and taking the opportunity to review our product range, to offer brokers and their clients better value.

“We’re especially pleased to make these changes to higher LTV products, recognising that these borrowers may need our support more than others, particularly in the current climate.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/