Accord makes further snips to landlord mortgage rates

20/01/2023
This is the second time the lender has reduced its rates on buy-to-let mortgages this month
Accord Mortgages, the broker-only facing arm of Yorkshire Building Society, is making its buy-to-let rates more attractive, introducing rate cuts of up to 0.18 percentage points.

The lender said it is making these further changes after ‘closely watching the direction of market interest rates, whose downward direction has brought a fresh opportunity to pass on even better value to brokers and their clients’.

What’s new?

  • A two-year fixed rate at 5.24%, (was 5.42%), up to 60% of the property’s value, available for remortgage purposes, which comes with a £995 fee, £250 cashback and free valuation
  • A five-year fixed rate at 4.98% (was 5.07%), up to 60% of the property’s value, for remortgage purposes, with Accord’s remortgage legal service and a free standard valuation
  • A fee-free two-year fix at 5.85% (was 6.00%), up to 65% of the property’s value, for remortgage purposes, with £250 cashback and free standard valuation.
  • A two-year fix at 5.57% (was 5.64%), up to 75% of the property’s value, for house purchase, with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation
  • A five-year fixed rate at 5.66% (was 5.71%), up to 65% of the property’s value, for house purchase & remortgage. This rate has no early repayment charges and has a £1995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, buy-to-let mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to announce our second buy-to-let rate cut since the beginning of the year.

“We’re committed to doing all we can to support the landlord sector. As part of this, we continue to closely monitor the buy to let market so that we can offer additional value to landlords.”

