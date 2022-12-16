Accord Mortgages launches new tracker products

You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

16/12/2022
The lender operates only via regulated mortgage brokers and offers products to homebuyers, remortgagors and landlords
Accord Mortgages, the broker lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society, has launched a new range of two-year tracker mortgages.

The new products are available to both residential and buy-to-let clients, with options up to 85% of the property’s value for residential clients, and with variable rates starting at just 4.19% for those with 25% upfront.

Landlords will also be able to benefit from new products up to 75% of the property’s value, with variable rates starting from just 4.32% for those with a 40% deposit.

Both the buy-to-let and residential ranges have products available for house purchase and remortgage, and all products come with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The mortgages include:

  • A variable rate of 4.19% at 75% of the property’s value, for house purchase
  • A variable rate of 4.39% at 85% of the property’s value, for remortgage clients, which also comes with free remortgage legal services.
  • A variable rate of 4.32% at 60% of the property’s value, available for house purchase and remortgaging, which also comes with £250 cashback
  • A variable rate of 4.33% at 65% of the property’s value, available for remortgaging, with free remortgage legal services.

Simon Garner, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’ve seen an uptick in demand for our discounted variable-rate products in recent weeks, and wanted to offer a more straightforward range for brokers and their clients.

“We have also acted on feedback that base rate trackers are well understood by clients, so we’re pleased to launch a number of tracker products to our residential and buy-to-let ranges.”

