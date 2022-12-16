Accord Mortgages launches new tracker products

The lender operates only via regulated mortgage brokers and offers products to homebuyers, remortgagors and landlords

Accord Mortgages, the broker lending arm of Yorkshire Building Society, has launched a new range of two-year tracker mortgages.

The new products are available to both residential and buy-to-let clients, with options up to 85% of the property’s value for residential clients, and with variable rates starting at just 4.19% for those with 25% upfront.

Landlords will also be able to benefit from new products up to 75% of the property’s value, with variable rates starting from just 4.32% for those with a 40% deposit.

Both the buy-to-let and residential ranges have products available for house purchase and remortgage, and all products come with a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

The mortgages include:

A variable rate of 4.19% at 75% of the property’s value, for house purchase

A variable rate of 4.39% at 85% of the property’s value, for remortgage clients, which also comes with free remortgage legal services.

A variable rate of 4.32% at 60% of the property’s value, available for house purchase and remortgaging, which also comes with £250 cashback

A variable rate of 4.33% at 65% of the property’s value, available for remortgaging, with free remortgage legal services.

Simon Garner, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’ve seen an uptick in demand for our discounted variable-rate products in recent weeks, and wanted to offer a more straightforward range for brokers and their clients.

“We have also acted on feedback that base rate trackers are well understood by clients, so we’re pleased to launch a number of tracker products to our residential and buy-to-let ranges.”