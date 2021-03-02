 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Annual house price growth rose to 6.9% in February

0
Written by:
02/03/2021
The rise in prices caught many experts by surprise, as the housing market remains resolutely resilient
Annual house price growth rose to 6.9% in February

Average UK house prices reached their highest ever level in February, hitting £231,061, according to Nationwide.

This was 6.9% higher than the previous February and 0.7% higher than in January this year, more than reversing that month’s small dip.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “This increase is a surprise. It seemed more likely that annual price growth would soften further ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, which prompted many people considering a house move to bring forward their purchase.

“It may be that the stamp duty holiday is still providing some forward momentum, especially given the paucity of properties on the market at present. Shifts in housing preferences may also be providing a more significant boost to demand, despite the uncertain economic outlook.

“Many peoples’ housing needs have changed as a direct result of the pandemic, with many opting to move to less densely populated locations or property types, despite the sharp economic slowdown and the uncertain outlook.

“As a result, the outlook for the housing market is unusually uncertain.

George Franks, co-founder of London-based estate agents, Radstock Property, agreed that people’s preferences are changing.

“February’s rebound in prices is a result of cheap money, weak supply and the Zoomification of work”, he said.

“We all know a gigantic fiscal squeeze is coming but for now the success of the vaccination programme, coupled with exceptionally low borrowing rates, has created a real feel-good factor around property.

“The Zoomification of work is a key driver of activity at present. In recent months, it has become clearer that the remote working trend will not suddenly end once the pandemic is over.

“It’s no exaggeration to say we are witnessing a fundamental recalibration in the property market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage lending and approvals fell in January

Despite the dip, mortgage lending remains robust and average rates are low

Close
+ +