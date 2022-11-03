You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3%

0
Written by:
03/11/2022
This is the single biggest rate rise since 1989 - what does it mean for mortgage borrowers?
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted by seven to two to increase its Bank Rate by 0.75 percentage points to 3%.

This is the biggest single rise in decades.

The Bank said it expects inflation to rise from its current level of 10.1% to 11% by the end of this year.

In line with that, it said further increases in Bank Rate may be needed to bring inflation down to target.

The Bank also predicted a prolonged recession until halfway through 2024.

What the rise means for borrowers

On a fixed rate: If you are on a fixed rate mortgage your rate won’t change until the end of your current deal.

At this point you will automatically move onto your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) – which has already gone up significantly this year to an average 5.86%, according to Moneyfacts, and is likely to rise again after today’s increase.

Even if you do remortgage, rates on new deals are now significantly higher than they were last December, and likely higher than you’re currently paying. Today’s average two-year fixed rate was 6.47%, and the average five-year fixed rate is 6.32% (Moneyfacts).

Paul Holland, mortgage broker at Henchuch Lane Financial Services, said: “Anyone exiting their mortgage now and in the foreseeable will be having a shock in comparison to the rates they’re used to and we’re currently dealing with clients whose mortgages are going up by £500-£1,000 per month.

“This is making the energy crisis seem like a drop in the ocean and there will be a lot of people defaulting on their mortgages or selling their houses in the medium term.”

On a variable rate – including discounted variable rates, standard variable rates and trackers: If you are on a variable rate that goes up and down in line with wider interest rates, your pay rate is likely to go up within the next month, on top of previous increases you’ve already faced in 2022.

Adrian Anderson, director of property finance specialists, Anderson Harris, admitted: “This will be blow to around 1.5 million variable rate mortgage holders (around 20% of borrowers) who will see a significant increase in their mortgage payments.”

Your lender will contact you in the coming weeks with details of your new pay rate and monthly repayments.

What’s next?

Brian Murphy, head of lending at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Expectations are that the industry will see an upwards trend of defaults on mortgage payments in the coming months, and so we urge anyone fearing that they may struggle with mortgage payments to go straight to their mortgage provider for guidance.

“For prospective homeowners, it’s a hostile environment to be buying in, but equally it seems doubtful that market conditions will become any friendlier in the near future – speaking to a whole of market adviser is, as always, the best course of action.”

Samuel Fuller, director of Financial Markets Online, added: “We’re not in Kansas any more. This is a huge wake-up call for borrowers and British businesses. It’s one thing to expect higher interest rates, quite another to have the cold reality of it hit home.

“Recession is expected, we might already be in one, and the latest hike will only exacerbate the trouble ahead for the UK housing market, a big determinant of consumer confidence.

“There’s been talk of mortgage rates moderating, even falling, but that’s wishful thinking.

“Remortgaging and home buying will immediately become harder than it has been for well over a decade thanks to stretched affordability and likely further increases in the cost of borrowing as lenders begin to price in yet more rate rises.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.