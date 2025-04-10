Barclays moves more mortgage rates below 4%

Barclays has made mortgage rate cuts of up to 0.38 percentage points, bringing more of its deals into the sub-4% category.

This includes a number of Barclays’ standard, non-Premier products, such as a two-year fixed purchase deal at 60% loan to value (LTV) with an £899 fee, which has fallen from 4.11% to 3.99%.

There is also the corresponding five-year fix, which also has a rate of 3.99%, down from 4.12%.

Also for residential purchase, the equivalent two-year fixed Premier deal has been cut from 4.1% to 3.98%.

Other changes include the two-year fix at 75% LTV with an £899 fee, which has been reduced from 4.25% to 4.13%, and the five-year fixed option, which has decreased from 4.19% to 4.14%.

The lender has also lowered rates across its Green Home, Springboard and Mortgage Guarantee ranges. Changes to the latter include the two-year fix at 95% LTV, which has moved from 5.28% to 4.9%, and the five-year fix, which has gone from 5.03% to 4.84%.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Additionally, it has added two residential purchase products to its Green Home range. There is a two-year fix at 85% LTV priced at 4.39% and a five-year fix at the same tier with a rate of 4.26%. Both have an £899 fee and loans ranging from £5,000 to £2m.

Earlier this week, Barclays brought out a product allowing Right to Buy borrowers to access a mortgage without a deposit, but by using the discount on the house price.

This article was first published on our sister site, Mortgage Solutions. Read: Barclays broadens sub-4% offering with mortgage rate cuts