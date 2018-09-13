Which city is the ‘bin war’ capital of the UK?

Neighbour disputes get dirty, as rubbish disposal rows lead to fights for one in five

In the last 12 months, one in nine people have had ‘bin wars’ with their neighbours over rubbish, totalling 5.8 million Brits, according to Churchill Home Insurance.

And they have had crossed words an average five times over the year.

The UK’s bin war hotspot is London, where over a quarter (27%) of those living in the city having rowed with neighbours over rubbish in the last 12 months. The North East (21%) and Yorkshire (15%) complete the top three.

Trashy talk is far less common in Wales, where just 2% have argued over rubbish, the South West (4%) and West Midlands (5%).

Biggest gripes

The greatest annoyance for householders is when a neighbour leaves rubbish outside their home for a long period of time, with this stated in over a quarter (27%) of disputes over waste.

Rows have also been caused by neighbours leaving rubbish outside for other people to clear up (23%), putting the wrong waste in someone else’s bins (22%) and leaving rubbish out in bin bags which were then destroyed by wildlife (20%). Another source of frustration is when neighbours allow trash to build up without disposing of it by taking it to the tip (20%).

Taking action

One in eight (16%) of those who have had a dispute have taken drastic action and reported their neighbour to the council because of arguments over rubbish. Neighbourhood rows have also seen ‘trash talk’ become aggressive (9%), with one in 20 even resulting in a physical altercation or a call to the police.

Martin Scott, head of Churchill home insurance said: “Living next to a poorly maintained property or a pile of rubbish can not only have an impact on you both emotionally and financially, but could also affect the long-term value of your home if you were to sell in the future.

“Council enforcement of environmental regulations is crucial to ensure the actions of antisocial neighbours don’t blight the lives of others. If a direct and reasonable conversation isn’t able to resolve the situation, it could be worth contacting your local council to either arrange mediation or put in place an enforcement order so your neighbours clean up their act.”