You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Creation of new national parks set to boost local house prices

0
Written by:
16/11/2020
Buying a home in a national park currently commands a property price premium of £45,000, but where will the next one be located?
Creation of new national parks set to boost local house prices

The Government’s plan to create new national parks in England is likely to increase house prices in those areas of the country, according to Nationwide.

The lender said that living in a national park currently attracts a 20 per cent house price premium over an otherwise identical property elsewhere. In cash terms, this equates to an extra £45,000 based on the average UK house price.

The boost to house prices isn’t just confined to the national park area. In fact, those living within a 5km radius of a national park see an average house price premium of 6% (a £13,000 cash equivalent).

The Government has yet to announce which areas of England will be designated a national park but wherever they are, it’s likely to enhance property prices for homeowners in those areas.

Andrew Harvey, Nationwide’s senior economist, said: “National parks are often seen as highly desirable places and indeed creating new ones will undoubtedly benefit the wider environment by helping to preserve some of the country’s most iconic landscapes and the accompanying wildlife.

“However, creating new national parks could also come with a price for an increasing number of homebuyers and sellers as our latest analysis suggests that houses in national parks attract a £45,000 premium over similar property elsewhere in the country.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Half of borrowers who’ve missed payments hadn’t arranged payment holiday

Despite lenders offering payment pauses throughout the pandemic, not all borrowers have taken advantage of them

Close