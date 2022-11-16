You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Darlington launches mortgages up to 95% of property’s value

0
Written by:
16/11/2022
The building society said it hopes its low-deposit deals will help those looking to buy their first home
Darlington launches mortgages up to 95% of property’s value

Darlington Building Society has returned to the low-deposit mortgage market with two new products.

It said the new mortgages are fixed for five years to provide ‘the much-needed stability many first-time buyers are seeking at the moment’.

The first in the low-deposit range is a 90% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage, available nationwide.

The rate is 6.29%, fixed for five years, and the product comes with a fee of £499.

The second mortgage is exclusive to Darlington Building Society’s local operating area (those purchasing homes within the DL, TS, DH, YO, SR and HG postcodes).

It’s a fee-free, five-year fixed rate at 6.49%, up to 95% of the property’s value.

Chris Brown, products and marketing director at Darlington Building Society, said: “At Darlington Building Society we hope bringing our low deposit, fixed rate mortgages back to the market will provide much-needed opportunities for those looking to buy their own home.

“The turbulent mortgage market has limited the availability of low deposit fixed rate mortgages on a national and local level. By being back in this segment of the market, we are pleased to be able to help those with a low deposit to find their place on the property ladder, both nationally and with our local area exclusive.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.