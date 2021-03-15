 + +
Don't lose these commonly forgotten items when you move home

15/03/2021
Moving can be stressful, so it's no wonder we lose over £200-worth of our stuff when we do it
Don’t lose these commonly forgotten items when you move home

The average person stands to lose £202 for being forgetful when moving, according to SharetoBuy.

The shared ownership property portal said that lost items total around £2.37 million each year.

Most people experience some level of stress during a move, which can lead to forgetfulness, so it’s no surprise that many families often lose or leave behind household items.

Lyndsey Wallbank, MD at Pickfords, told SharetoBuy which items are most commonly forgotten, misplaced or left behind during a move.

Ladders are the most commonly lost item in a move and cost an average of £69, followed by plant pots which are often left behind. Keys and stashed cash are also commonly left people when we move home.

How to stay organised

Removal companies have systems in place to help prevent customers from losing and forgetting items, which is why it’s a great idea to get help from professionals and ensure you have a moving house checklist.

Here are some more useful tips to help minimise lost possessions.

Make a checklist: Write up a list that tells you all the items going into a box and which room that box should go into at the new house.

Go room by room: Pack one room at a time, and only move onto the next room once the last one is completely packed up. Don’t forget sheds and cupboards!

Label everything: Mark every box clearly on the top and sides. Be sure to include any special warnings like ‘Fragile’ or ‘This side up’ to prevent breakages.

Collect your cables: With so many electronics in the average home, it’s easy to lose track of power cords, cables and chargers. Pack each cord in a zip-lock bag and tape it to the corresponding item – that means no confusion when the time comes to unpack.

