You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

First Direct launches 5% deposit mortgages

0
Written by:
29/04/2022
The lender will offer mortgages at up to 95% of the property's value, targeting first-time buyers and movers with limited equity
First Direct launches 5% deposit mortgages

First Direct has launched a 5% deposit mortgage to first-time buyers and home movers.

The mortgages are available to to £550,000, and come with no product fees, plus they can be taken over a term of up to 40 years.

They include:

· A two-year fixed rate at 2.79% with no product fee and a free standard valuation

· A five-year fixed rate at 2.94% with no product fee and a free standard valuation.

The bank is also offering customers the opportunity to make unlimited overpayments, whenever they choose.

The 5% deposit mortgages are available to first-time buyers and home-movers as well as existing First Direct customers looking to port their mortgage.

Chris Pitt, CEO of First Direct, said: “The stamp duty holiday turbocharged the property boom, which has shown few signs of abating. While the property market continues to speed along in the fast lane, first-time buyers have been left behind.

“While house prices continue to outpace deposits, we see this as a viable way of helping people onto the ladder.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.