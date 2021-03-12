 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

First-time buyers need up to £30k deposit for 95 per cent mortgages

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
12/03/2021
Five per cent deposit mortgages are back, but that can still total a large sum in many regions of the UK
First-time buyers need up to £30k deposit for 95 per cent mortgages

Aspiring homebuyers could need as much as £29,270 saved for a five per cent deposit once 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages return, Barclays has revealed.

The bank will be one of the first to offer government-backed 95 per cent LTV mortgage in April, as announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Budget last week.

Buyers in Northern Ireland will need the smallest deposit of £7,391 based on the average house price of £147,836.

Purchasers in Northern England, Scotland, Wales, Yorkshire & Humber and North West England will need no more than £10,000 saved to meet the minimum deposit.

Buyers in the Midlands need a little more, with five per cent of the average East Midlands property totalling £10,599 compared to £10,710 in the West Midlands.

The most expensive region for a first-time buyer is Greater London, where a minimum deposit of £29,270 will be needed.

This is notably higher than the second most expensive region, South East England, where £18,280 will be required.

Clare Francis, director of savings and investments at Barclays, said: “Saving for your goals can be a slow process, particularly if you are aiming for something like your first home. However, lots of little changes will add up over time and make a big difference to helping you get there.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
How to haggle when buying a property

Five top tips to help you negotiate a better price on your new home

Close
+ +