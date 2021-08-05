You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Fixed rate mortgage numbers boosted to over 2,400

0
Written by:
05/08/2021
Borrowers have increased choice, with 95% mortgages back on offer and sub-1% deals for those with a large deposit
Fixed rate mortgage numbers boosted to over 2,400

The number of available fixed rate mortgages has risen back to pre-pandemic levels, according to Defaqto.

The financial information provider said that there are now 2,488 fixed rate mortgages on the market, which is just over the 2,479 on offer in March 2020.

That figure dropped sharply by 44% to just 1,390 last April the UK went into the first lockdown.

First-time buyer bounceback

First time buyers were hit the hardest in the pandemic, said Defaqto, with the number of fixed rate mortgage products for them falling from 849 in March 2020 to just 455 in April 2020.

Almost all 95% and 90% LTV products for first time buyers were pulled from the market.

Today there are 857 mortgages available for first time buyers, of which 112 are for those with a 10% deposit or less.

Sub-1% mortgages

More fixed rate products are also being offered at under 1%, with 10 providers have recently launched two-year sub-1% fixed products. They are Barclays, Cumberland BS, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, NatWest, Platform, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and TSB.

However, the lowest rates are not always the cheapest. It’s important to always take the fees into account over the term of the mortgage deal you are interested in, in addition to the interest rate.

Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto, said: “It is great to see so many mortgage products available to borrowers. Many who were looking to move last year had to put their plans on hold during the pandemic as loans disappeared from the market.

“First time buyers were hit hardest as the small deposit mortgages were all withdrawn. This part of the market still has yet to recover but overall the number of fixed rate products is back to pre-pandemic levels. This is good news for borrowers as more mortgages means more choice.

“Buying a property is a huge commitment and one that should not be entered into lightly. It is best to seek independent professional advice to get the best product for your needs.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
arrears word in dictionary
Rent arrears fall despite economic impact of pandemic

After peaking during the first lockdown the number of tenants falling behind on their rent has dropped significantly

Close
+ +