 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Grandparents gift grandkids an average £42K to get on property ladder

0
Written by:
25/02/2021
Unlocking property wealth allows grandparents to help younger family members with a deposit on their first home
Grandparents gift grandkids an average £42K to get on property ladder

The Bank of Gran and Grandad gifted an average of £42,500 to younger relatives to help them get on or move up the property ladder in 2020, said Key.

The equity release business said that this is almost two-thirds of the average first time buyer deposit (£57,278).

Grandparents in London were most generous, gifting a massive £102,826 to grandchildren, while in the South East the Bank of Gran and Grandad gave £61,500 to younger relatives.

The least was given by North West grandparents at £23,467, but more modest house prices in the region meant first time buyers still benefitted from 67% of the average deposit required (£34,347).

Equity release for gifting

Helping younger family members was a key reason for equity release customers unlocking property wealth last year, with £755 million of the £3.4 billion in property wealth released used for gifting.

A large proportion (43%) of these gifts was used for housing deposits by younger family members.

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: “For many people, these gifts will have been the enabler to them buying their first home and is a perfect example of how intergenerational wealth transfer can deliver positive societal benefits.

“The stamp duty holiday has certainly been a catalyst for more activity in this area but helping family is always a major motivation for older homeowners exploring their equity release options.

“That said, it is vitally important that homeowners get specialist advice if they do decide to use some of the value tied up in their home to help their families. Balancing generosity with their own financial security is vital and a good adviser will help them explore all their options.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Will the stamp duty holiday be extended in next week’s Budget?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to extend the stamp duty holiday until June, according to reports

Close
+ +