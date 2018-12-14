Half of British homes could boost their broadband

Don't settle for a slow internet connection, when you could pay less for a better service

Half of British households could switch to faster broadband today, according to Ofcom, which has announced a range of actions to help people get a better deal.

Ofcom figures show that 94% of UK homes and offices can now get superfast broadband, but less than half have taken it up.

In addition, many people are paying more for their home broadband than they need to.

Around four million households with old-style, basic broadband have passed their initial contract period and could switch to superfast for the same – or less – money than they currently pay.

Househunters look for high-speed internet

A separate study recently found that a strong internet connection is one of the most important features that buyers now look for in a home.

In light of the findings Ofcom is announcing a range of measures today to help people get the best deal. The organisation wants broadband companies to start to tell customers when there deal is due to end, and to remind them each year that they are free to switch.

A major new information campaign and website, Boost Your Broadband, has also been launched.

How to improve your broadband today?

By following three simple steps at BoostYourBroadband.com, broadband users can check their options, decide what they need and get clear, independent advice on how to go about getting the best broadband deal for them. This is how it works:

1. Enter your postcode to see what type of broadband – standard, superfast or ultrafast – is available at your address. This checker draws on Ofcom’s latest, authoritative information.

2. Decide what you need – by seeing what kind of broadband user you are.

3. Speak to your provider – armed with information on what to ask for, and how to get the best deal. Or shop around to see what deals other providers offer.

Gloria Hunniford OBE, said: “Millions of people could boost their broadband in the run-up to Christmas, when lots of families really need the internet. So I’m encouraging people to visit the new website, which offers independent advice on how to get the best deal and possibly a faster service from your broadband company, with a single phone call.”