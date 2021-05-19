You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Half of first-time buyers saw deals fall through in last year

0
Written by:
19/05/2021
Aspiring first-time buyers lose an average £2,900 in costs if their purchase falls through
Half of first-time buyers saw deals fall through in last year

Half of first-time buyers have had a property purchase fall through in the last year, according to Aldermore.

And 50% of them say the sale collapsed due to lockdown.

The bank found that on average each buyer lost £2,912 in costs when their purchase fell though.

First-time buyers also say they have needed to delay their home buying plans by an average of 8.4 months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Costs rising

The costs of buying a home have also risen since the start of the pandemic, with first-time buyers having incurred an extra £5,870 in costs due to Covid-19. Over two-thirds (70%) say they spent more money than intended on their house purchase.

Jon Cooper, head of mortgage distribution at Aldermore said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has motivated a great number of people to buy their first home. It is important, alongside raising a deposit, to identify and factor in any additional costs, such as solicitor, valuation and estate agent fees, as well as moving costs, all of which can add up.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Official: Double-digit annual rise in UK house prices

Prices are soaring, but will the housing market continue its boom or will the bubble burst?

Close
+ +