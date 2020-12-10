You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Halifax’s January Superdraw will pay off 10 borrowers’ mortgages

10/12/2020
If you have your mortgage with the lender and also bank with them, you could register for the potentially life-changing prize draw
Halifax is planning a bumper Mortgage Prize Draw in January 2021, where it will pay off the mortgages of 10 winners.

Plus the lender will also be giving 150 winners a cash prize of £1,000.

The Halifax Mortgage Prize Draw has been running on a monthly basis since May 2020, with one winner’s mortgage paid off in each draw and 100 cash prizes of £1,000.

In January the special Superdraw will pay off the mortgage balance of 10 lucky winners.

How do you register?

All customers need to do to take part is register online or on mobile banking.

Those who have registered for previous draws and meet the entry criteria will already be included. The draw occurs during the first five working days of the month.

In order to qualify for the draw you must:

  • Be registered for online banking
  • Have registered to take part
  • Have a Halifax mortgage on their home in England, Wales or Scotland
  • Hold an existing Halifax or Bank of Scotland personal retail current account and have paid at least £1,500 into it the month before the draw
  • Hold more than one eligible mortgage account we will pay off the one with the highest balance, up to £300,000.

Customers will not qualify for the draw if :

  • The property is or will be let to tenants
  • The mortgage is part of our Deedstore Scheme
  • The mortgage is in arrears (when a total sum of £1 or more of the monthly payment(s) due remain unpaid at the time of the draw).

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “We’re constantly looking at more ways in which we can reward our customers who rely on us at some of the biggest moments in their lives like buying a home – often the biggest financial commitment people will make.

“We know that winter can be a particularly expensive time, and this year – more than ever – winning this prize could be truly life-changing. We’re proud to be able to give 10 winners this kind of boost at the start of 2021.”

