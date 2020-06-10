Hodge extends later life lending up to 70% of property’s value

The market is gradually opening up and lending criteria becoming more generous

Hodge has lifted its coronavirus criteria restrictions and moved back to 70% lending across its later life lending range.

Following the easing of some lockdown restrictions, Hodge has also announced changes to its lending criteria including removing the loan to income restriction of 4.5 times income for like-for-like re-mortgages, taking it back up to 6 times income.

It has also reintroduced the consideration of earned income up to the age of 80 for affordability.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “These changes will start to bring us back to where we were before the outbreak of Covid-19 and will allow us to help more customers at this very challenging time.

“As a responsible lender, we will continue to monitor the situation and improve our criteria where and when possible. These past few months have been difficult for all of us, intermediaries, customers and the finance sector alike, so it is great that we are getting back to some semblance of normality and offering our usual competitive and adaptable service.”