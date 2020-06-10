You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Hodge extends later life lending up to 70% of property’s value

0
Written by:
10/06/2020
The market is gradually opening up and lending criteria becoming more generous
Hodge extends later life lending up to 70% of property’s value

Hodge has lifted its coronavirus criteria restrictions and moved back to 70% lending across its later life lending range.

Following the easing of some lockdown restrictions, Hodge has also announced changes to its lending criteria including removing the loan to income restriction of 4.5 times income for like-for-like re-mortgages, taking it back up to 6 times income.

It has also reintroduced the consideration of earned income up to the age of 80 for affordability.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “These changes will start to bring us back to where we were before the outbreak of Covid-19 and will allow us to help more customers at this very challenging time.

“As a responsible lender, we will continue to monitor the situation and improve our criteria where and when possible. These past few months have been difficult for all of us, intermediaries, customers and the finance sector alike, so it is great that we are getting back to some semblance of normality and offering our usual competitive and adaptable service.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Ban on new evictions extended two months

The government said that 'no-one will be evicted from their home this summer due to coronavirus'

Close