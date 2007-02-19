You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

House price growth slows

19/02/2007
House price growth slowed over the last few months, according to Land Registry figures.

However, average house prices in England and Wales were still 10.62% higher in the third quarter of this year than they were in 2002. This increase is lower than the 12.52% rise seen in the second quarter and the 20% rise at the start of the year.

The only regions in the country that showed greater house price increases over the summer than in the second quarter were the North and North West. The South East saw the biggest fall in the rate of growth.

