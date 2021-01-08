 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Keep your home warm during the big freeze

0
Written by:
08/01/2021
Six ways you can heat your home and save money on heating bills
Keep your home warm during the big freeze

Temperatures are predicted to plummet again, so it’s important to know the most efficient ways to heat your home.

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, has shared some top tips on how to keep costs down while keeping your home warm, ahead of the big freeze:

Keep the thermostat down and at a steady temperature – Keeping the temperature down by just one degree could reduce your bills by £80 a year.

Fit curtains as well as blinds – This prevents cold windows from cooling down the room. Curtains are a great option for preventing heat loss – remember to close them at night when it’s colder and open them again when the sun comes out to let the heat back in.

Bleed your radiators regularly – This can reduce your radiators from having cold spots and leaving you without warmth.

Keep your radiators obstruction-free – It’s always advisable to keep your radiators as free from obstruction as possible. Objects that are in the way can absorb some of the heat from your radiator – and one of the biggest culprits for this is the sofa.

Don’t forget to claim for working-from-home tax relief – You can get a £6 tax reduction per week meaning you’ll take home more money and contribute this to your energy bills.

Draught-proof your home – Draught-proofing is a quick and cost effective way to warm up your home and you can even save around £20 per year on your utility bills. One of the best ways you can draught-proof your home is by fitting door seals between the door itself and the frame. For gaps between the bottom of the door and the floor, you can buy a special ‘brush’ or hinged flap draught excluder.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Average UK house prices rose 6% in year to December

Property prices ended 2020 at a record high level, but the pace of growth has now started to slow

Close
+ +