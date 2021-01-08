Keep your home warm during the big freeze

Six ways you can heat your home and save money on heating bills

Temperatures are predicted to plummet again, so it’s important to know the most efficient ways to heat your home.

Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch.com, has shared some top tips on how to keep costs down while keeping your home warm, ahead of the big freeze:

Keep the thermostat down and at a steady temperature – Keeping the temperature down by just one degree could reduce your bills by £80 a year.

Fit curtains as well as blinds – This prevents cold windows from cooling down the room. Curtains are a great option for preventing heat loss – remember to close them at night when it’s colder and open them again when the sun comes out to let the heat back in.

Bleed your radiators regularly – This can reduce your radiators from having cold spots and leaving you without warmth.

Keep your radiators obstruction-free – It’s always advisable to keep your radiators as free from obstruction as possible. Objects that are in the way can absorb some of the heat from your radiator – and one of the biggest culprits for this is the sofa.

Don’t forget to claim for working-from-home tax relief – You can get a £6 tax reduction per week meaning you’ll take home more money and contribute this to your energy bills.

Draught-proof your home – Draught-proofing is a quick and cost effective way to warm up your home and you can even save around £20 per year on your utility bills. One of the best ways you can draught-proof your home is by fitting door seals between the door itself and the frame. For gaps between the bottom of the door and the floor, you can buy a special ‘brush’ or hinged flap draught excluder.