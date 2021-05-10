 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Mortgage numbers rise to almost 4,000

0
Written by:
10/05/2021
Borrowers have more choice as competition hots up in the mortgage market
Mortgage numbers rise to almost 4,000

The number of mortgages on offer rose for the seventh month in a row to hit 3,927 in May, said Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider found that borrowers with a smaller deposit were benefitting most from the boost in availability. There are now 78 more deals at 95% of the property’s value and 41 more at 90% than last month.

Lower rates

There’s more good news for borrowers, with the average overall two-year fixed rate reduced by 0.01% to 2.57% this month, following nine months of rate increases.

However, the equivalent five-year fixed rate increased by 0.02% – a fifth consecutive monthly rise – to 2.79%. Moneyfacts said this is probably because of the steep rise in the number of higher LTV products now available to borrowers with a smaller deposit, as these deals tend to be more expensive.

Mortgage fees dipped very slightly, by £2, to an average of £1,051.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The sense of optimism in the mortgage sector continues, with product choice continuing its climb back towards pre-pandemic levels. After seven months of consecutive increases and 3,927 products now on offer, this represents a 53% rise year-on-year and is the highest this total has been since March 2020. This positive growth complements recent Bank of England figures, which show a boom in mortgage borrowing to levels not seen since prior to the financial crash.

“As always borrowers would be wise to seek advice if they are looking for a mortgage, not only to navigate the boom in choice, but also to ensure they get guidance on eligibility criteria and support to secure the best option for their circumstances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Sorry. No data so far.

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House prices hit record high – again!

Property prices are being pushed up by strong demand and limited supply

Close
+ +