Paragon launches new fixed rate landlord mortgages

Those getting a mortgage on an energy-efficient property will benefit from lower rates of interest

Paragon Bank has launched four limited edition fixed rate products to its range of buy-to-let mortgages.

The buy-to-let specialist lender has introduced two two-year and two five-year products, all available up to 75% of the properties value.

What’s new?

Rates on the two-year products start at 4.80% when purchasing or remortgaging homes with Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of A-C, rising to 4.85% on properties rated EPC D or E.

The five-year fixed rates start at 5.00% on properties rated EPC A-C and increase to 5.05% when financing properties with lower energy efficiency scores of D and E.

All the new mortgages are offered with free valuations and £350 cashback, and come with a product fee of 3.00% of the mortgage. They are available to portfolio landlords with four or more mortgaged buy-to-let properties in England, Scotland and Wales. The four products are available when purchasing or remortgaging houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit blocks (MUB) and single self-contained (SSC) properties.

Moray Hulme, director for mortgage sales at Paragon, said: “Since we refreshed our product range at the start of the year, we’ve seen a positive response from the market.

“This, along with conversations with brokers and landlords, reinforces our belief that alongside plenty of remortgage business, professional landlords want to continue investing in response to strong demand for rented homes despite a challenging economic environment.

“With the Bank of England increasing the Base Rate last week, we are confident that these products will provide additional options for landlords seeking some certainty.”