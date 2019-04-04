You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Property investors 'undeterred by Brexit'

04/04/2019
The long-term appeal of bricks and mortar outweighs short-term political uncertainty
Property investors 'undeterred by Brexit'

Property investors are not letting Brexit get in the way of their strategy, according to research from Market Financial Solutions.

The bridging lending company said that nearly two-thirds of investors (64%) have not let Brexit impact their property investment decisions, with 45% having expanded their property portfolio since the EU referendum.

Just a small minority – 7% – have sold one or more homes as a direct result of Brexit.

Spike on its way

The research also suggested there could be a rise in property investment activity after the UK leaves the EU, with 29% planning on actively investing in new properties.

Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS, said: “There is a sense of Brexit-fatigue setting in across most financial sectors. But importantly, while some predicted that this uncertainty would cause house prices to tumble and property investors to flee the market, today’s research demonstrates that appetite for real estate as an investment asset has remained strong.

“It is positive to note that the majority of property investors have been actively seeking new opportunities regardless of Brexit, and such buoyant behaviour looks set to continue over the coming months. Although a degree of hesitancy at times like this is inevitable, the research underlines the long-term strength of bricks and mortar investment to weather such periods.”

