Revealed: The UK’s burglary hotspots

Burglaries are more common in the darker months with claim numbers up a fifth compared to the spring

Birmingham postcode B5 – which covers Digbeth, Highgate and Lee Bank – is the UK’s top burglary hotspot for the second year in a row, said MoneySuperMarket.

The area recorded a a rate of 69.44 home contents theft claims per 1,000 quotes.

The price comparison website analysed 3.1 million home insurance claims over the last two years to identify the locations of the highest and lowest rate of claims for home contents theft within a five-year period.

The research reveals a 7% fall in theft rates, with an average of 14.98 claims per 1,000 – down from 16.03 in 2019. After consecutive years of claims increases, the fall is due to more homes being occupied as a result of coronavirus restrictions – something which acts as a deterrent to would be burglars.

Cities have the highest claims rates, with most of the top 20 being located in Britain’s three largest cities: Greater London, Greater Manchester, and Greater Birmingham.

The burglary hotspots are:

1. B5, Digbeth, Highgate, Lee Bank

2. RM4, Adbridge, Theydon Bois, Stapleford Abbotts, Lambourne End, Stapleford Tawney, Navestock, Passingford Bridge, Bournebridge

3. E9, Stratford

4. SE21, Dulwich, Dulwich Village, West Dulwich, Tulse Hill, Sydenham Hill

5. B15, Edgbaston and Lee Bank

6. EC1V, Finsbury East

7. B95, Stratford upon Avon, Henley in Arden

8. E5, Upper Clapton and Lower Clapton

9. N21, Winchmore Hill, Bush Hill, Grange Park

10. SK4, Stockport, Four Heatons

Fewest burglaries

Residents of Bideford in Devon are least likely to make a burglary claim with only 0.53 claims per 1,000 quotes.

The Welsh postcode of SA18 (Ammanford) and PL26 (St Austell) follow, with claims rates of 0.68 and 0.91 per 1,000 quotes respectively.

Burglaries remain more common in darker months, with claim numbers 22% higher in autumn than in spring.

Houses are the preferred target of burglars and over 12 times more likely to be burgled than flats.

Kate Devine, insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Our research reveals that after a few years of rises, burglary claims started to fall this year – something we believe is most likely linked to the various lockdown restrictions implemented over the past 10 months. With more people at home than normal, it makes sense that potential burglars would see this as a deterrent which could explain the fall in claim numbers.

“While the fall is undoubtedly a good thing, it’s important to remember that burglaries remain a reality across the UK, so it’s important that you protect your home. One way to do this is to look at the type of locks you currently have in your home, to help bolster the security of your doors and windows. Further measures such as burglar alarms, security lights and timers on your indoor lights that give the illusion of occupancy are also effective deterrents against burglars.

“If you’re unlucky enough to have been a victim of burglary, it’s possible that you’ve seen an increase in your premiums. Our research finds that a previous burglary claim adds up to £36 on your premium on average. As a result, it’s always worth shopping around to ensure you’ve got the best insurance cover for your needs. Doing so could save you up to up to £108 on your existing deal.”