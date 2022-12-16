You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Rise in private renting as homeownership levels fall

0
Written by:
16/12/2022
Renters pay a higher proportion of their income on housing than those who own their home and pay a mortgage
Rise in private renting as homeownership levels fall

The proportion of people aged 24-64 living in their own home has fallen over the last 10 years, and the proportion renting privately has risen, according to the government’s latest English Housing Survey.

This was most apparent in the younger age group, 24-45-year-olds, where the proportion of those who live in their own home has fallen from 64% to 59% – and private renters have risen from 20% to 25%.

The Survey also said that currently 19% rent privately, 35% own outright, and 30% have a mortgage.

In 2021-22, there were around 852,000 recent first-time buyers – down 100,000 in a year. Their average age was 34 and the average deposit £43,693. People with mortgages are concentrated in the highest two-fifths of earners.

Renting more expensive

The survey also found that it’s cheaper to own a home than rent (once you’ve saved a deposit).

On average, mortgage borrowers spent 22% of their household income on mortgage payments in 2021/22, whereas if you exclude housing support, private renters paid 38% on rent.

Renters also suffer the consequences of living in lower quality property. While overall 14% of homes don’t meet the Decent Homes Standard, this rises to 23% in the private rented sector.

Only 52% of renters have savings compared to 78% of those who live in their own home.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “For anyone who owns their own home, and isn’t moving up the ladder, years of runaway house prices have made them feel richer and more secure.

“However, for those who are struggling to buy their first home, it has had precisely the opposite effect. More people are renting later in life, which comes at a horrible cost, and for those who make the leap into home ownership, it also raises new risks.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/