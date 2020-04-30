Santander relaunches Help to Buy mortgage deals

The mortgages are available to those buying a newly built home under the government scheme

Santander is relaunching a range of Help to Buy mortgage deals on 1 May.

The lender withdrew its original products as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It has since been steadily reintroducing products across its mortgage range, including buy-to-let remortgages.

Santander’s new Help to Buy range has a maximum of 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and is available on purchases only for loans of up to £360,000.

It has two and five-year fixes offering fee and fee-free options.

The products available are: