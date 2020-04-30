You are here: Home - Uncategorized -
Government Help
Santander relaunches Help to Buy mortgage deals
30/04/2020
The mortgages are available to those buying a newly built home under the government scheme
Santander is relaunching a range of Help to Buy mortgage deals on 1 May.
The lender withdrew its original products as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
It has since been steadily reintroducing products across its mortgage range, including buy-to-let remortgages.
Santander’s new Help to Buy range has a maximum of 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and is available on purchases only for loans of up to £360,000.
It has two and five-year fixes offering fee and fee-free options.
The products available are:
- Two-year fix at 1.44 per cent with £649 fee
- Two-year fix at 1.69 per cent with £0 fee
- Five-year fix at 1.74 per cent with £649 fee
- Five-year fix at 1.89 per cent with £0 fee.
