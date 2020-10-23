You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

TSB launches first-time buyer mortgage range

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
23/10/2020
The lender has launched the new deals for borrowers with a modest deposit of 15% of the property's value
TSB launches first-time buyer mortgage range

TSB has launched a range of mortgages for first-time buyers with deals available up to 85 per cent of the property’s value.

The range has a follow-on rate of 2.49 per cent above the Bank of England Base Rate, lower than the lender’s current homemover variable rate of 3.59 per cent.

As a result of the lower follow-on tracker rate, first-time buyer applications will be assessment using a lower stress-test rate of 5.6 per cent instead of 6.6 per cent.

“This will help more first-time buyers to be able to buy the home they want, while ensuring doing so remains affordable for them over the full life of their mortgage,” TSB said.

What’s on offer?

The range includes just one two-year fix at up to 60 per cent of the property’s value with a rate of 1.39 per cent and £999 fee.

It includes just one two-year fix at up to 60 per cent of the property’s value with a rate of 1.39 per cent and £999 fee.

However, a full range of five-year and ten-year fixes are available up to 85 per cent loan to value.

This includes five-year fee-free products with stepped down rates which progressively reduce during the course of the fixed-term.

A standard five-year fix with £995 fee has a rate of 2.99 per cent.

The step down fee-free version starts in years one at 3.29 per cent, before dropping to 3.19 per cent, 3.09 per cent and then 2.94 for years four and five.

TSB has also updated its house purchase range alongside the move.

The sole two-year fix available at up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) is at 1.39 per cent with £995 fee, while five-year and ten-year fixes are available up to 85 per cent LTV.

TSB head of mortgages Nick Smith said: “We know that buying your first home can be difficult and we want to do more to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder.

“That’s why we’re introducing this new suite of mortgage products giving customers money confidence to search for their first home.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Self-employed grant to double as Job Support Scheme revamped

As the cases of coronavirus rise, so too has the necessity for further government support to protect jobs and income

Close