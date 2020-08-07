You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Two lenders pull low deposit mortgages in response to demand

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
07/08/2020
Halifax and Platform have temporarily withdrawn some higher loan to value mortgages, although options remain for borrowers with a modest deposit
Two lenders pull low deposit mortgages in response to demand

Two high street lenders have removed loans for borrowers with smaller deposits from the market.

Halifax has temporarily withdrawn all two-year fixes within its home mover and first-time buyer ranges at 80-85 per cent loan to value.

Its three and five-year offerings at this lending tier are still available.

Ian Wilson, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “We are committed to supporting the mortgage market, these changes will allow us to respond to customer demand and make sure we continue to offer the best possible service levels.”

Platform

Platform has temporarily withdrawn two of its mortgage products.

The five-year fixed fee-free product at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been pulled, as well as the help to buy two-year fixed with fee-free and £999 fee options at 60-75 per cent LTV.

This has brought Platform’s maximum lending back down to 85 per cent LTV.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UK house prices hit all-time high

A sharp increase in July has pushed average property prices to the highest level ever recorded, said the country's largest...

Close