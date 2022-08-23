You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Two-year fixed mortgage rates tip over 4%

0
Written by:
23/08/2022
Mortgage deals don't hang around for long in the current climate, so act now if you see a rate you want to secure
Two-year fixed mortgage rates tip over 4%

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate now surpasses 4%, according to Moneyfacts. This comes just weeks after it noted that average five-year fixed rates passed the 4% threshold.

The rising rates follow the most recent Bank of England decision to increase its Base Rate by a further 0.50% to 1.75% on 4th August, said the price comparison site.

Moneyfacts found that since the start of this month, the overall average two-year fixed rate has already increased by 0.14% and has now reached 4.09%. It marks the first time this rate has breached 4% in over nine years.

Average five-year fixed rates have already gone up by 0.16% since the first of this month to 4.24%.

Shrinking premium

The differential between two- and five-year average rates has now shrunk to just 0.15%, meaning borrowers now pay a very small premium for longer-term payment security.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, added that consumers need to act quickly to bag a deal. She said: “The average shelf-life of a mortgage product had sunk to a record low of just 17 days at the start of this month. In the aftermath of another base rate increase since then, providers are continuing to react with further revision of their offerings. The level of choice has reduced, dropping by 269 products and leaving 4,138 on sale currently.

“For consumers hoping to mitigate some of the impact of the ongoing cost of living crisis with a new fixed deal, seeking advice may well be wise as this remains a very changeable landscape, and ensuring they select a product that suits their future plans and priorities is crucial.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.