You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

UK property prices soared 15.5% in year to July

0
Written by:
14/09/2022
House prices rose rapidly in the 12 months to July, but the market is beginning to show signs of slowing down
UK property prices soared 15.5% in year to July

UK annual house price inflation doubled from 7.8% in June to 15.5% in July, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The average property price rose by £6,000 between June and July alone to reach £292,000 – £39,000 higher than a year earlier.

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “The cost of living is surging across almost every aspect of our lives, but these unprecedented rises in house prices continue to defy expectations.

“The latest figures showing the highest annual growth rate in almost 20 years will be particularly discouraging for first-time buyers, with many already struggling to save for a large enough deposit.

“To put it into perspective, the average house will now set you back almost £40,000 more than it did a year ago. That’s £40,000 extra that buyers will need for a mortgage to get them on the property ladder.

“The coming months will be crucial to see just how this trend plays out.”

James Briggs, head of personal finance intermediary sales, at Together, added: “With the challenging economic outlook and recession expected by the end of the year, household finances are continuing to come under pressure.

“Not only are first-time buyers at risk of being priced out of the market altogether, but renters are facing steeper rent and household bills this year; caught in a cycle of affordability and uncertainty.

“With an emergency budget set to take place in a couple of weeks, all eyes will be on Prime Minster Liz Truss to address the issues and challenges within the housing and mortgage market.”

Home nations

The average house price in Scotland increased by 9.9% over the year to July 2022, reaching £193,000 in July 2022.

The average house price in Wales rose by 17.6% over the year to July 2022, to a record level of £220,000.

In England average house prices increased by 16.4% over the year to July 2022, to a record £312,000.

The average house price in Northern Ireland increased by 9.6% over the year to Quarter 2 (Apr to Jun) 2022. Northern Ireland remains the cheapest UK country in which to purchase a property, with the average house price at £169,000.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.