 + +
You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Vernon Building Society launches cheapest 90 per cent mortgage

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
24/03/2021
The three-year discounted rate is available on mortgages from £150,000 to £300,000
Vernon Building Society launches cheapest 90 per cent mortgage

Vernon Building Society has released a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) two-year discounted mortgage set at 2.35 per cent for all borrowers.

The deal is currently the lowest price on the market for a 90 per cent loan to value mortgage.

This is discounted 2.85 per cent from the mutual’s standard variable rate (SVR) of 5.2 per cent. Early repayment charges apply for the discounted period.

The loan size offered by the Vernon ranges from between £150,000 and £300,000. It is available both direct and through brokers and has a £999 fee.

The mortgage is not restricted to the mutual’s local area. All its broker-facing products are now nationally available.

First-time buyers, remortgagors and homeowners can apply for the product.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “We know that 90 per cent LTV mortgages are in demand, not just from first-time buyers but also homeowners making that next step or remortgaging, so we’re pleased to support this sector.

“Our new 90 per cent LTV discounted mortgage has a low interest rate of 2.35 per cent and borrowers can apply for the mortgage over the phone, in branch or via a mortgage broker.”

Cheapest 90 per cent LTV

According to data from Moneyfacts, as of today this is the lowest rate on the market for a mortgage at 90 per cent LTV.

The second lowest rate comes from Stafford Railway Building Society which is a discounted product at 2.69 per cent. The rate is 21 basis points below its SVR of 2.95 per cent and applies for three years. This deal is only available direct.

The 90 per cent LTV with the highest current rate is the Chorley Building Society product which is also a discounted variable at 3.2 per cent. The mutual’s SVR is 5.24 per cent. The discounted rate is for a two-year term and available both through brokers or direct to customer.

The rate for Vernon’s product is also cheaper than the average two-year fixed mortgage across all LTVs as of today, which is 2.57 per cent. Meanwhile it is slightly higher than the average tracker rate for a two-year fixed, which is currently 2.27 per cent.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Sales surged in February but how long will the mini-boom last?

The rush to beat the Stamp Duty deadline impacted last month's figures

Close
+ +