Which is the UK’s best city for gardeners to buy a home?

Stoke-On-Trent has been revealed as the best city in the UK for gardeners, according to Fantastic Services.

The home cleaning and maintenance service company analysed Office for National Statistics data to find out the city where a property is most likely to have a garden.

Stoke-On-Trent came top with 94.4% of addresses having private outdoor space. However, gardens in the city were the eighth smallest in the UK, at just 169 metres squared on average.

Sunderland came in second with 94% of addresses having private outdoor space. Two-thirds (66.9%) of flats in Sunderland have access to private gardens and a staggering 99% of houses.

At the other end of the scale, Watford ranked as the least garden-friendly city, with only 77% of addresses having private outdoor space.

Size matters

In terms of actual garden space, Bournemouth ranked highest out of any city in the UK, with residents owning an average of 307.4 metres squared of outdoor space. However only 88.5% of addresses have private gardens within the city, the 15th highest percentage in the UK.

Portsmouth has the smallest average garden size with less than half the space of residents in Bournemouth, at just 115.90 metres squared.

A spokesperson for Fantastic Services said: “The past 18 months have shown us how having access to garden space can be incredibly beneficial in terms of wellbeing and mental health.

“For many people, a garden is an absolute must-have when they are searching for a property, and this study reveals which cities in the UK offer garden lovers the best opportunities to own their own space.”