You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Which type of property offers the best yield – and where?

0
Written by:
16/06/2020
A three-bedroom house or a one-bed flat - where can landlords achieve the best return?
Which type of property offers the best yield – and where?

One-bedroom properties prove the best financial investment for landlords, according to Howsy.

The lettings management platform said that when it comes to buy-to-let rental yields across the UK’s major cities, one-beds offer the highest average return, at 6.2%.

This is followed by two-bed properties, which yield 5.6% on average, while three-beds achieve 5%.

Best place to buy

When it comes to investing in a one-bed buy-to-let, Newcastle offers the highest average yield, at 7.9%, closely followed by Glasgow (7.7%), Liverpool (7.1%) and Plymouth (7%).

Newcastle and Glasgow also rank along with Belfast (6.9%) as the best spots for a two-bed buy-to-let investment, with Sheffield (6.7%) and Leeds (6.4%) close behind.

For three-bed properties, Glasgow tops the table, yielding 6.9%.

Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, said: “We’re seeing a lot of changes to traditional property trends across the sector and the latest seems to be the profitability of the three-bed buy-to-let. While still a good investment, on the whole, tenants demand is growing for one and two-bed homes that provide them with a space of their own.

“This growing demand is leading to one and two-bed properties climbing the ranks of profitability due to their lower investment price point and higher demand pushing up rental prices.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Most affordable seaside spots revealed

If you want to buy beside the seaside, take a look at the cheapest and most expensive places to purchase...

Close