You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Your choice of lender could double the amount you could borrow

0
Written by:
12/11/2020
Picking a lender that will offer you a larger mortgage could make a huge difference to your buying power
Your choice of lender could double the amount you could borrow

Choosing the right lender can make the difference between securing a detached house over a semi-detached property for home movers, according to MBT (Mortgage Broker Tools).

The business – which provides technology to mortgage advisers – found that the average maximum mortgage loan available to home movers was £318,571 in October.

But it said the average minimum available loan offered to home movers was £157,000 – a staggering difference of £161,571.

First Time Buyers could borrow a average maximum loan available of £274,500 in October, while the average minimum available loan was £140,828, according to MBT’s affordability index.

That’s a difference of £133,672, which could be enough to upgrade from a flat to a semi-detached house. According to the ONS, the average price of a flat or maisonette in the UK is £203,708, while the average cost of a semi-detached house is £230,455.

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “There’s a huge disparity in the amount that different lenders are prepared to lend based on the same set of customer circumstances, and this could prove to be the difference in a home buyer being able to afford a bigger property or more desirable location.

“We know from reports from estate agents that larger properties and those with more outside space are in greater demand as a result of the pandemic and shopping around to achieve the best affordability calculation could help customers to achieve this.

“There are considerations in taking on a larger loan size but being able to upgrade the property they buy now, may save customers from making multiple home moves in the future and could ultimately save them money in the long-term.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
How to free the UK’s 250,000 mortgage prisoners

A new report has published details of how the government could step in to help those borrowers stuck on expensive...

Close