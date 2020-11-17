Revised Help to Buy scheme open to applicants from December

But under the new scheme Help to Buy has regional price limits set at 1.5 times the average first-time buyer price in each region of England.

It’s hoped this will keep the price of new homes closer to regional first-time buyer average.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “The government is providing more ways to help families onto the housing ladder, and provide that life-changing moment when you get the keys to your own home.

“Alongside first homes, shared ownership and our £12bn investment in affordable housing, our new Help to Buy scheme will help thousands more families take their first step into a home of their own.”

Will German, director of Help to Buy at Homes England, added: “Help to Buy has already helped more than 270,000 people into home ownership and 82 per cent are first-time buyers.

“The new Help to Buy builds on this success with first-time buyers in front of mind.

“We’re pleased we can help homebuyers with smaller deposits to own a home, at a time where there are fewer options open to them.

“Housing, like most sectors, has experienced a slowdown during the Covid-crisis. But Help to Buy continues to give homebuilders the confidence to keep on building at a more crucial time than ever.”