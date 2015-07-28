Buying a property is the biggest financial commitment most of us will ever make, so it is important that you understand the types of mortgage deal available before making a choice. Yourmortgage.co.uk explains them all: fixed rates, variable rate mortgages, tracker deals and more.

Happily, there are plenty of these mortgages on the market aimed squarely at first-time buyers.

If you do manage to squirrel away the 5% of a property’s value, there are now a number of mortgage lenders willing to lend up to 95% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages. Others offer guarantor homeloans that allow parents or other family members to underwrite your mortgage, or collective arrangements where family finances can be pooled to help you get on the property ladder.

The government also offers assistance in the form of Help to Buy and other schemes.