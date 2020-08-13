You are here: Home - Insurance - News -

Does your home insurance cover personal possessions on staycations?

0
Written by:
13/08/2020
Don’t assume your belongings are covered away from home - check your policy's small print
Does your home insurance cover personal possessions on staycations?

An estimated 19 million Brits will choose a staycation this year, and many won’t bother with travel insurance, unlike when holidaying abroad.

But, although medical costs will be covered by the NHS, don’t assume your home insurance will cover any personal possessions on a staycation, warned Simon Stanney, general insurance director at SunLife.

He said: “Personal possessions cover tends to be something you will need to either add on to a basic policy or something you would choose as part of a flexible or tailored policy, so don’t assume it will be in your terms as standard.

“And make sure you are aware of any limits in terms of overall value and the maximum level of cover for a single item.”

Big ticket items

If you are holidaying in the UK, it’s more likely you’ll take along some of your more valuable possessions, such as bikes and kayaks. So check with your insurer what is and isn’t covered and then amend the policy if needed.

Stanney explains: “Most policies will have an overall limit for items away from the home as well as single item limit – usually around £1,000 as standard – so if you are going away as a family and taking four or five bikes, you may well exceed both limits.

“But there is no need to worry – you just need to contact your insurer and check the terms of your policy. If you do not have personal possessions you should be able to increase your cover to add it, and you should also be able to name separate items of value – bikes, jewellery etc – to ensure they are covered.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
First-timers may not benefit from house price falls or stamp duty cut

Even with a steep fall in house prices, many will struggle to afford a home

Close